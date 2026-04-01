The agreement enables Merck to leverage Infinimmune's proprietary technologies to identify therapies targeting multiple undisclosed programs.

Merck Secures Exclusive Development And Commercial Rights

Under the terms, Merck will gain exclusive rights to develop and commercialize antibody candidates generated through the collaboration.

Under the terms of the agreement, Infinimmune will receive an undisclosed upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments associated with the progress of multiple antibody candidates all totaling up to approximately $838 million.

Platform Combines Human Data And Machine Learning

Infinimmune will deploy its Anthrobody discovery platform alongside its GLIMPSE antibody language model to identify and optimize therapeutic antibodies derived directly from human immune systems.

The platform enables large-scale screening of millions of single memory B cells across hundreds of targets.

The approach allows for the identification of naturally paired antibodies with strong binding affinity, specificity, and drug-like properties.

Focus On High-Quality, Human-Derived Therapeutics

The company integrates single-cell immune repertoire analysis with machine learning–guided engineering to enhance potency, manufacturability, and overall developability of candidates.

Its dataset—one of the largest collections of naturally occurring human antibodies—supports the design of therapies with improved specificity, extended half-life, and lower risk of immunogenicity.

Pipeline Advances In Immunology And Inflammation

Beyond the collaboration, Infinimmune continues to advance its internal pipeline. Lead candidates include IFX-101, an IL-22 inhibitor, and IFX-201, an IL-13 inhibitor, both targeting moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Additional programs focus on inflammatory and immunological conditions, including therapies targeting APRIL and IL-17F, among others.

The deal consideration is $53.00 per share in cash for an approximate equity value of $6.7 billion.

MRK Price Action: Merck shares were up 0.34% at $120.70 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $125.14, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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