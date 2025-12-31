Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) stock is trading higher on Wednesday, with a session volume of 48.13 million compared to the average volume of 34.79 thousand, as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Intelligent Bio Solutions shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling INBS momentum?

Intelligent Bio on Wednesday announced a new strategic manufacturing partnership with Syrma Johari MedTech Ltd. to support and scale the production of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening Reader.

The collaboration is also expected to support long-term margin improvement.

The partnership is expected to deliver significant operational and financial benefits for the company.

Intelligent Bio anticipates annual production cost savings of more than 40%, translating to an expected improvement of approximately 20 percentage points in gross margin compared with its previous manufacturing arrangement.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Intelligent Bio Expects Double Digit Topline Growth In Q4

Additionally, Syrma Johari’s manufacturing capacity is approximately four times INBS’ current capacity, positioning Intelligent Bio to efficiently support anticipated demand as it scales commercial operations.

The partnership strengthens Intelligent Bio’s global manufacturing strategy, reducing reliance on a single supplier and building greater resilience into its supply chain.

It further broadens capacity, ensures continuity, and creates flexibility as the company prepares for anticipated future demand across multiple regions and planned U.S. market entry in 2026.

Syrma Johari operates 14 manufacturing locations and four design and innovation centres across India, Europe, and the United States.

Syrma Johari is also preparing to open its new medical-grade plastics manufacturing facility in India in January 2026.

INBS Price Action: Intelligent Bio Solutions shares were up 114.63% at $8.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

