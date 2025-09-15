Monte Rosa, Novartis Use AI-Powered Engine To Advance Immune Disease Treatments

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. GLUE stock is surging on Monday, with a session volume of 11.67 million compared to the average volume of 408.08 thousand as per data from Benzinga Pro.

Monte Rosa announced a collaboration with Novartis AG NVS to develop novel degraders for immune-mediated diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Monte Rosa will receive an upfront payment of $120 million. Monte Rosa will also receive payments to maintain the options.

In total deal value, Monte Rosa is eligible to receive up to $5.7 billion, including upfront, option maintenance, preclinical milestone, option exercise, and development, regulatory, and sales milestone payments across programs, as well as tiered royalties on global net sales in the high single to low double-digit range.

Also Read: Novartis Partner Monte Rosa Therapeutics Touts Positive Data From Early-Stage Study Of Investigational Drug Candidate For Immune-Mediated Disorders

Monte Rosa’s publicly disclosed pipeline programs are outside the scope of this agreement.

The agreement is the company’s second with Novartis, in addition to the global exclusive license agreement for Monte Rosa’s VAV1 degraders including MRT-6160, announced in October 2024.

The companies structured the agreement announced today to collaborate on accelerating the development of degraders for important immune-mediated diseases driven by highly credentialed and difficult-to-drug targets.

Under the agreement, Monte Rosa’s scientists will apply their proprietary AI/ML-enabled QuEEN product engine for the discovery and development of degraders to be further developed and commercialized by Novartis.

In July 2025, Monte Rosa’s publication in Science showcased the Company’s QuEEN AI/ML-powered degrader discovery engine.

Monte Rosa plans to provide further information regarding its updated cash position and runway in its third-quarter 2025 earnings update.

Price Action: GLUE stock is up 54.05% at $7.40 at the last check on Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock