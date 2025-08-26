Eli Lilly Stock Jumps On Weight-Loss Pill Trial

Eli Lilly and Co. LLY stock has experienced significant volatility over the past six months, primarily driven by reactions to developments in its weight-loss drug portfolio.

Lilly stock popped on Tuesday after the company announced that its oral GLP-1 pill helped patients lose an average of 10.5% of their body weight and reduced blood sugar levels, meeting key goals in the pivotal Phase 3 trial.

After reaching highs near $960 in August 2024, LLY stock dropped more than 20% due to underwhelming results from its drug trials and sector-wide concerns about insurance coverage and competitive pressures. However, a rebound may be underway.

Read Next: Retail Investors’ Top Stocks With Q2 Earnings This Week: NVIDIA, Webull, IREN And More

Why LLY Fell

Eli Lilly's oral obesity drug had previously failed to match or surpass rival products, which led many investors to reevaluate future growth expectations.

The broader weight-loss drug sector faced headwinds as major pharmacy benefit managers restricted coverage for popular products.

Increased competition in the obesity drug market also created uncertainty for Lilly, leading to price wars that further dampened sentiment.

The Rebound Story

Eli Lilly stock surged more than 4% following Tuesday's data release, as the market gained confidence in the drug's regulatory prospects and commercial potential.

Investor enthusiasm following Tuesday's promising data suggests that regulatory approval and successful commercialization could drive further gains for LLY stock.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Eli Lilly shares were up 4.22% at $724.66 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock