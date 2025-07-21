Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Priscilla Chan Reveals Her Secret Weapon To Lure Top Talent To CZI — And It's Not Eight-Figure Salaries Like Her Husband Offers At Meta

Priscilla Chan says advanced GPU clusters aren't just a lure for Silicon Valley, biologists want them, too.

What Happened: Speaking on Ashlee Vance's Core Memory podcast, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) co‑founder said the nonprofit now fields roughly 1,000 high‑end graphics chips and is buying more so researchers can do the work they want to do, even if CZI cannot match Big Tech salaries.

Her remarks land as husband Mark Zuckerberg's new Superintelligence Labs woos AI engineers with eight‑figure packages and a pledge to control 1.3 million GPUs by year‑end.

"The other thing researchers really care about is access to GPUs," Chan said. "You're not going to make the most of someone if you don't actually have the GPUs for them to work from." CZI's cluster sits at about 1,000 GPUs, with plans to keep growing, she added.

Chan tells candidates, "Come work with us because we're going to have the computing power to support the research that you want to do." Pay, she concedes, is "obviously important," yet "we cannot compete with tech companies on this."

The organization has tightened its focus to a "science‑first philanthropy," devoting its biggest bets to biomedical discovery.

Why It Matters: Meta's CEO has a different magnet and that’s money. Zuckerberg told The Information recently that recruits want "the fewest number of people reporting to me and the most GPUs." Meta will spend up to $65 billion this year and expects "over 1.3 million graphics processors" online by December.

Meta last week hired two top researchers from OpenAI for its ambitious new superintelligence lab. This recruitment comes amid a wave of aggressive AI hiring by the company, which has reportedly offered compensation packages of up to $300 million over four years to lure talent from rivals.

That said, analysts warn that Meta's spree will inflate GPU prices and could crowd out nonprofits unless vendors offer discounted cycles.

