REEFER Token's Exclusive Agreement With Cannabis AI Pioneer VisiCann To Be Seed To Sale NFT Partner

REEFER Token, the crypto platform for the cannabis industry has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with VisiCann Technologies a pioneer in artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm technology for post-harvest cannabis & hemp.

VisiCann will be REEFER Token's exclusive partner for seed to sale NFTs that will launch with growers and brands in the near future. VisiCann's ground breaking technology will provide AI backed technology to ensure accuracy and authenticity when documenting exact cannabis seed and strain types.

What The Cannabis Industry Has Been Missing, Says REEFER Token

"The REEFER Token team is very excited to enter into an exclusive partnership with VisiCann. They are a great partner for us to really solidify REEFER Token as a leader in seed to sale technology. Growers and brands will have access to the best AI technology with our NFT's incorporating VisiCann technology,” said REEFER Token's founding team.

“This partnership with VisiCann further establishes REEFER Token's place in the cannabis industry and brings us further to our goal to be the ultimate crypto cannabis ecosystem for all stakeholders in the sector.”

Eli Duffy, CEO of VisiCann added that he’s pleased with the partnership. "I have been very impressed with their team and growth over the past few weeks since launch. Their concept is revolutionary for the cannabis space. VisiCann has been at the forefront of AI technology for hemp and cannabis industries.”

REEFER Token is listed on Crypto.com, the world's largest and fastest growing crypto application and index, Coinbase crypto currency platform, as well as CoinMarketCap.com and CoinGecko.com.

Currently, REEFER Token is only listed on these platforms and not publicly traded.