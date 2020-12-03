Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 3, 2020
GAINERS:
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (PINK: ITHUF) shares closed up 38.51% at $0.30
- Elixinol Global (PINK: ELLXF) shares closed up 36.75% at $0.19
- SOL Global Investments (PINK: SOLCF) shares closed up 19.42% at $2.11
- MariMed (OTCQX: MRMD) shares closed up 13.56% at $0.42
- NexTech AR Solns (OTCQB: NEXCF) shares closed up 12% at $5.60
- Icanic Brands (OTCQB: ICNAF) shares closed up 11.37% at $0.43
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares closed up 7.14% at $1.50
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: XXII) shares closed up 6.2% at $1.71
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares closed up 4.98% at $9.07
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTCQX: CURLF) shares closed up 3.25% at $11.67
LOSERS:
- General Cannabis (OTCQB: CANN) shares closed down 15.87% at $0.53
- Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: CNBX) shares closed down 11.94% at $0.30
- Driven Deliveries (OTCQB: DRVD) shares closed down 7.9% at $0.45
- Helix TCS (OTCQB: HLIX) shares closed down 4.35% at $0.33
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares closed down 3.69% at $147.46
