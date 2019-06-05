Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From June 5

Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2019 4:16pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 10.89 percent to close at $15.99.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares rose 9.2 percent to close at $92.01.

Need more cannabis news? Check out all of our coverage here.

Losers

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 1.7 percent, closing at $7.73.
  • CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CTST) shares dipped 1.23 percent to close at $5.24.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 0.44 percent to close at $40.83.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) shares dropped 4.58 percent to close at $5.63.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.05 percent to close at $15.27.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 1.77 percent, closing at $177.99.
  • HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped 2.47 percent to close at $6.31.
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped 1.74 percent to close at $1.916.
  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 5.50 percent, closing at $17.36.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares dropped 8.89 percent, closing at $2.87.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 2.49 percent to close at $35.59.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) tumbled 6.11 percent to close at $11.07.

In case you missed it:

Canopy Growth Details Some US Expansion Plans

Bank Of America Double Upgrades Cronos, Says Bear Thesis 'Increasingly Untenable'

Analyst Likes Tilray In The Long Run, But Says Stock Is Overvalued Right Now

