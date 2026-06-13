BlackRock Gets Another Shot At NYC's Massive Pension Mandate (UPDATED)

Editor’s note: The story has been updated to include a comment from a BlackRock spokesperson.

The review covers investment management contracts for the city's public equity index portfolios.

New York City oversees about $127 billion in public equity assets, including roughly $80 billion in passive index funds. BlackRock currently manages about $62 billion of those holdings. The mandate was last competitively bid in 2017 and has been extended twice.

Levine Opens Procurement-Led Review Process

Levine said the Comptroller's Office will manage the search under the city's procurement rules, adding, "We cannot keep these relationships on autopilot," and said trustees will conduct a "rigorous review process" to select managers that meet performance standards.

Mamdani's Limited Role In Pension Oversight

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who once campaigned as a Lander ally, has indirect influence over New York City pension governance through city oversight structures but has not publicly commented on the BlackRock rebid process or the pension funds' climate-related investment review.

Mamdani’s office did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

In a statement to Benzinga, a BlackRock spokesperson said, “We are proud that New York City is a long-standing client, and we look forward to continuing our work with them so that New York’s police officers, firefighters, teachers and other public employees can have a secure retirement.”

The relief for BlackRock comes as it faces broader investor pressure, including reported redemption requests in its $25 billion private credit fund, highlighting strain across its asset management business amid rising client risk concerns.

Winning bidders will still be required to comply with New York City pension funds' climate standards, which include emissions reporting and alignment with long-term decarbonization goals.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.