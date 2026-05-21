Sun Communities Dumps UK Portfolio For $1.03 Billion

The REIT said the transaction will sharpen its focus on its core North American manufactured housing and recreational vehicle portfolio while improving liquidity and financial flexibility.

Following the sale, North American MH and RV real property NOI is expected to account for about 95% of the company’s total NOI.

CEO Charles Young said the deal supports Sun’s long-term growth strategy and capital allocation priorities, including investments in its core communities and shareholder returns.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary conditions, including approval from the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.

SUI Technical Analysis: Key Levels And Momentum

From a technical perspective, Sun Communities is currently trading at $122.99, which places it about 2.26% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $125.40.

The stock’s momentum is showing signs of cooling, as indicated by the MACD being below its signal line, suggesting that upside pressure is fading unless it can reclaim that baseline.

Key Resistance : $125.40 — This level corresponds with the 20-day SMA, which has historically acted as a barrier for upward movement.

: $125.40 — This level corresponds with the 20-day SMA, which has historically acted as a barrier for upward movement. Key Support: $115.53 — This is the 52-week low, providing a significant floor for the stock’s price.

Earnings Snapshot

In April, Sun Communities reported first-quarter FFO per share of $1.40, ahead of the consensus of $1.32. Revenue totaled $507.9 million, exceeding analyst expectations of $499.5 million.

The company raised its fiscal 2026 FFO guidance to a range of $6.87 to $7.07 per share, up from its prior outlook of $6.83 to $7.03 per share. Analysts were expecting fiscal 2026 FFO of $6.93 per share.

For the second quarter, the company projected FFO of $1.71 to $1.79 per share, compared with Wall Street estimates of $1.81 per share.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price forecast of $141.98. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Buy (Lowers forecast to $141.00) (May 5)

: Buy (Lowers forecast to $141.00) (May 5) RBC Capital : Outperform (Raises forecast to $151.00) (April 29)

: Outperform (Raises forecast to $151.00) (April 29) Evercore ISI Group: Outperform (Raises forecast to $144.00) (April 29)

How Sun Communities (SUI) Ranks On Growth And Value

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sun Communities, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 26.49) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 26.49) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 89.78) — Indicates robust growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 89.78) — Indicates robust growth potential. Quality : Weak (Score: 27.7) — Suggests some concerns regarding financial stability.

: Weak (Score: 27.7) — Suggests some concerns regarding financial stability. Momentum: Weak (Score: 24.89) — Stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Sun Communities’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed profile with strong growth potential but weak value and momentum scores. This suggests a focus on growth strategies may be necessary to enhance overall performance in the competitive REIT market.

SUI ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weighting

Significance: Because SUI carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

SUI Price Action: Sun Communities shares were unchanged at $122.99 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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