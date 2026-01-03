Furniture Retailer Stocks Skyrocket Following Trump's Tariff Pause Announcement

Furniture retailer stocks experienced a significant surge on Friday. This comes in the wake of President Donald Trump‘s announcement of a one-year halt on increased tariffs on certain goods.

What Happened: Shares of home furnishing retailers soared after President Trump announced a one-year pause on higher tariffs on upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities.

Shares of luxury furniture retailer RH (NYSE:RH) surged by 9.5%, while online retailer Wayfair (NYSE:W) saw a 6.3% increase. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) , a retailer of kitchenware and home furnishings, also experienced a 5.3% stock increase. Other American furniture retailers, including Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETH) and La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) , saw their stocks rise by 1% and 0.4% respectively.

The White House, in a fact sheet released late Wednesday, stated that it would maintain tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities at the original 25% rate set by Trump in September.

These rates were scheduled to rise to 30% on upholstered furniture and 50% on kitchen cabinets and vanities on New Year’s Day.

The Trump administration clarified that the delay in higher tariffs until Jan. 1, 2027, was due to ongoing trade talks, not a retreat from its tariff agenda.

The government is currently awaiting a Supreme Court decision on a large batch of tariffs implemented under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Why It Matters: The decision to halt the increase in tariffs comes as a significant relief for furniture retailers. Higher tariffs would have increased the cost of imported goods, potentially leading to higher prices for consumers and lower profits for retailers.

The announcement has clearly had a positive impact on the stock market, with shares of several furniture retailers experiencing a significant surge.

However, the future of these tariffs and their impact on the retail industry remains uncertain, pending the Supreme Court’s decision.

