Aon office building
September 3, 2025 10:05 AM 1 min read

Aon Nets $2.2 Billion After-Tax Proceeds From Sale Of NFP Wealth Unit

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

On Wednesday, Aon plc AON disclosed a deal to sell most of NFP’s wealth business to Chicago-based private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (MDP) for an estimated $2.7 billion at closing.

Aon expects to garner about $2.2 billion in after-tax cash proceeds.

NFP’s wealth business includes Wealthspire Advisors, Fiducient Advisors, Newport Private Wealth, and related platforms.

Also Read: From Elon’s X To Weight-Loss Rx: Linda Yaccarino’s ‘Milestone Day’ With Aon

The units reported roughly $127 million in EBITDA over the 12 months ended June 30, 2025.

The deal, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, is anticipated to close in the late fourth quarter of 2025 and is not expected to have a material impact on Aon's full-year 2025 results.

“This transaction reinforces our ongoing commitment to investing in and growing our core Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities,” Greg Case, CEO of Aon stated. “Through disciplined portfolio management, we are further strengthening our capital position while enabling greater flexibility for high-return growth investments that drive sustained value creation and shareholder returns.”

As of June 30, Aon had cash and cash equivalents of $1.0 billion.

Price Action: AON shares are down 0.28% at $370.91 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

AON Logo
AONAon PLC
$372.460.14%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.35
Growth
31.25
Quality
N/A
Value
21.98
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved