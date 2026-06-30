The Shenzhen-listed electronics manufacturer plans to issue 383.5 million H shares at a maximum offer price of HK$63.28 ($7.94) a piece. According to its prospectus, 90% of the shares will be allocated to international investors, with the remaining 10% offered to Hong Kong retail investors.

Shares are slated to begin trading on July 9. Luxshare is expected to finalize the offer price on July 7, followed by the release of pricing and allocation results on July 8.

Luxshare is pursuing a listing as it expands beyond consumer electronics, which accounted for nearly 80% of its revenue last year. Its automotive electronics business has grown rapidly, increasing its share of revenue from 3.9% two years ago to 11.8% in 2025, reported CNBC.

Apple’s Supply Chain Shift

Analyst Patrick McGee previously said Apple’s growing reliance on Chinese manufacturers like Luxshare reflects the rise of the “red supply chain,” marking a strategic shift that has increased the company’s dependence on China and created a geopolitical vulnerability as tensions between the U.S. and China escalate.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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