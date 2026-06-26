The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday widened its ban on Chinese-made telecom and surveillance equipment, extending restrictions to older models over national security concerns.

Security Crackdown Widens

The expanded order now includes legacy models from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp., Hytera Communications, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., companies that were first targeted under a 2022 ban on new equipment.

The ban takes effect in early July.

The FCC said the action “is necessary to protect national security by mitigating risks to the U.S. communications sector,” adding that Americans who already own the affected equipment may continue using it.

The Chinese Embassy ​in Washington did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Pattern Of Escalating Tech Restriction

Hikvision filed suit in December, challenging the ruling and alleging the agency exceeded its statutory authority.

The FCC is also weighing a prohibition on U.S. carriers interconnecting with Chinese telecom firms, a move that would effectively bar those companies from operating data centers on U.S. soil.

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