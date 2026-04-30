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HANGZHOU, CHINA - SEPT. 4. 2016 - Chinese president Xi Jinping welcomes guests in G20 summit in Hangzhou.
April 30, 2026 9:20 AM 2 min read

China's President Xi Jinping Pushes 'Original And Disruptive' Innovation As US Tightens Tech Grip

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called upon the nation to step up its efforts in research and innovation.

Xi, while addressing a symposium in Shanghai on Thursday, underscored the importance of basic research as the cornerstone of the entire scientific system, reported the South China Morning Post. 

He pointed out that global tech rivalries are increasingly centered on basic and frontier fields, making “original and disruptive innovation” essential.

Xi also called for increased funding for basic research and the development of a more diversified investment landscape. He demanded better conditions for researchers and a stronger innovation environment that is “open, inclusive and tolerant of failure”.

In 2025, Beijing spent about 280 billion yuan ($41 billion) on R&D, as national R&D spending rose steadily to over 3.92 trillion yuan ($570 billion).

Tech Rivalry Intensifies

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock



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