Tesla Rival XPeng Sets Up Robotaxi Unit Ahead Of Commercial Rollout: Report

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is reportedly establishing a dedicated Robotaxi division within the company, signalling that it is ramping up efforts to execute a planned commercial Robotaxi rollout in the future.

A Robotaxi Division

Xpeng didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Xpeng Earnings

Meanwhile, the company reported worse-than-expected earnings at the Q4 2025 earnings call. Xpeng stock fell around 6% last week following the earnings call as the automaker issued soft first-quarter delivery guidance.

Xpeng also reported $3.18 billion in quarterly revenue, which illustrated a 38.2% YoY jump. However, the revenue figure still fell short of the analyst consensus of $3.32 billion.

The company delivered 429,445 vehicles in 2025, which marked nearly a 126% YoY increase. The company reiterated that it would continue to advance its Physical AI strategy through faster commercialization and global expansion.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Xpeng offers poor Momentum.

Price Action: XPEV slid 8.36% to $17.55 at market close on Friday, but gained 2.56% to $18.00 during pre-market trading on Monday.

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