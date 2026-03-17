And right now, Dubai is pulling ahead.

Government Alignment Is The Real Unlock

Building an entirely new layer of urban aviation isn't just an engineering challenge—it's a coordination problem.

Skyports Infrastructure CEO Duncan Walker told Benzinga in an email interview: “Building a new type of aviation infrastructure, in urban centres, requires widespread stakeholder alignment, and you really need alignment and direction from the top levels of government to make it happen.”

That kind of coordination is hard to achieve in fragmented markets.

Dubai, however, operates differently.

Infrastructure Is Already Moving

While much of the industry still focuses on aircraft certification, Dubai is building the ground layer needed to support operations.

Skyports is developing its first commercial vertiport network in the city—laying the foundation that eVTOL players like Joby and Vertical will ultimately rely on. These aren't just landing pads, but high-throughput hubs designed for rapid turnaround and passenger flow.

That early buildout matters.

Once eVTOL aircraft are certified and production ramps, the bottleneck may shift to infrastructure. Cities without ready vertiport networks could struggle to launch meaningful services at scale.

Dubai is trying to get ahead of that.

The First-Mover Advantage Could Snowball

The implications go beyond a single city.

If Dubai successfully launches a working air taxi network, it sets a precedent—one that other cities may rush to follow. And as seen in traditional aviation, infrastructure often becomes the backbone of long-term value creation.

Skyports' strategy reflects that thinking: start in markets with strong government backing, prove the model, and expand globally—from the Middle East to APAC and the U.S.

The Ground Could Decide The Race

The air taxi story isn't just about getting aircraft into the sky. It's about building the ecosystem that makes them useful.

Dubai appears to understand that better than most.

And if that bet pays off, the world's first real air taxi network may emerge not where companies build the technology—but where infrastructure is ready.

Image created using artificial intelligence via ChatGPT.