Samsung Stock Jumps As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Confirms New AI Chip Production Deal

Huang announced this at the GTC developer conference in California on Monday.

The CEO launched Nvidia's new AI inference processor built with technology from Groq, crediting Samsung for manufacturing the chips, which are already in production and set to ship in the second half of the year.

NVIDIA acquired chip startup Groq for $20.6 billion in December.

Huang doubled the AI demand outlook to $1 trillion at the GTC conference, reflecting the surging demand for the tech giant’s next-generation platforms, including Blackwell and Vera Rubin, as companies ramp up spending on AI infrastructure.

Samsung Gains Edge In AI Chip Race

Samsung has already started mass production of its HBM4 AI memory chips and is reportedly negotiating prices of about $700 per unit.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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