Nintendo (OTC:NTDOY) shares surged over 10% on Wednesday in Tokyo, marking its sharpest climb since April, amid the unexpected popularity of its newly released game, “Pokemon Pokopia.” A spin-off to the popular Pokémon franchise, the new game attracted modest expectations as it departed from the usual battling and collecting gameplay.

Pokémon Pokopia, released exclusively for the “Switch 2” console earlier this month, has sold out in most U.S. retailers, according to a Bloomberg report.

Atul Goyal from investment bank Jefferies said, "The title successfully bridges the gap between core gamers and casual audiences."

Besides the new game, Nintendo shares also gained amid optimism over the Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the final trailer of which was released on Tuesday. The movie, a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Movie, is set for release on April 1.

Pokémon Buzz Continues

The rise in Nintendo shares allayed concerns over rising memory chip costs, which have pressurized shares since late 2025. Over the past six months, the shares plunged 29.81%.

A major announcement was Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves, new titles set to launch in 2027 on the Nintendo Switch 2. The Pokémon franchise is co-owned by Nintendo, and its games are exclusive to Nintendo consoles.

