China has set its economic growth target at 4.5-5% in 2026, marking the lowest level since Beijing first started publishing such figures in the early 1990s.

Li Qiang Flags Tough Economic Climate

At the opening session of this year's meeting of the National People's Congress on Thursday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang described the current situation as exceptionally “grave and complex,” with external shocks, domestic challenges, and difficult policy decisions all intertwined.

China's overall growth has slowed due to a prolonged property slump, weak investment and consumption, and deflation, leading the government to adopt its most conservative outlook since early 2020 following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Over the week-long session, nearly 2,900 delegates are set to endorse China's next "Five-Year Plan," a strategic roadmap designed to steer government priorities and solidify its position as a global technology leader.

Challenges Mount Ahead Of Trump-Xi Summit

The new target comes amid many significant challenges. According to data released on Wednesday, China’s factory activity took a hit in February due to an extended holiday, disrupting production. This marked the second straight month of manufacturing contraction.

Xi is scheduled to meet with Trump in April for a three-day summit in China to discuss trade, technology, Taiwan, and other key issues.

