Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (OTC:GELYF) (OTC:GELHY) has outsold BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) for the second consecutive month as competition heats up in the Chinese automotive market.

Geely Sold More Units Than BYD

During January, Geely clocked in 270,000 units sold, while BYD recorded a sales figure of 210,051 units. Geely's exports surged 138%, coming in at over 60,879 units. However, BYD's overseas sales remained strong as the company exported over 100,600 units in February.

BYD Surges Abroad As Tesla Declines

