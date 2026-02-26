Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been setting records for iPhone sales in recent quarters. The good news for investors is that there could be even more demand in a key region thanks to an upcoming launch.

Apple Pay Coming to India

While India could be an important market for the production of the iPhone, the country could also become a key growth market for Apple soon.

The Cupertino, California-based company has talked to ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank about launching Apple Pay in the country, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The payment service could launch later this year, according to the report, with talks still underway. Apple Pay could serve as another payment method for residents in the country.

Indian customers can currently pay bills and instantly transfer money using the state-backed Unified Payments Interface. The report said Apple Pay would likely support this.

Launch Could Heat Up iPhone Sales

With a population of more than 1.4 billion people, India is the most populous country and represents a growing opportunity for companies like Apple. As the middle class grows and income rises, items like the iPhone could become more affordable and sought after by consumers in the country.

Less expensive smartphones currently dominate the Indian market, despite Apple producing iPhones in the country and exporting them.

Along with iPhones getting a boost, other devices like iPads, Mac computers and Apple Watches could get a boost in India from the launch of Apple Pay and connectivity between devices and the payment platform.

Apple's market share in the country sits at around 10% of all smartphones sold. The company opened a new store in Mumbai this week, its sixth store in the country.

Benzinga previously reported that Apple is the global smartphone leader for the first time since 2011. Global shipments grow 10% year-over-year, taking its market share to 20%, jumping past Samsung, which has 19% share and saw 5% year-over-year growth.

A previous report from Counterpoint Research said that while the iPhone 17 was a strong seller in the United States, the iPhone 16 was seeing strong growth in other markets, including India.

In the first quarter, Apple reported record iPhone revenue of $85.27 billion, up from $69.14 billion in the first quarter of the prior year.

A launch of Apple Pay in India could increase the company's users for that product, while also growing its user base for other products, which could be a win-win in the most populous country. The move may not be fully priced into the stock yet as the launch is not official.

Price Action

Apple stock is down 0.5% to $272.79 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $169.21 to $288.61. Shares are up 0.7% year-to-date in 2026 and up 13.5% over the last 52 weeks.

Image: Shutterstock