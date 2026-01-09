Tesla China Sales Rise 13.2% In December To Clock Best Month Ever

Elon Musk's EV giant Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has recorded growth in the Chinese market, according to data shared by influencer Roland Pircher in a post on X on Friday.

Tesla sold 93,843 vehicles in China during December, recording a 13.2% YoY growth in December from the same period in 2024, as well as a 31.2% QoQ growth for Tesla.

Pircher also shared that it was the best month ever, sales-wise, for Tesla, showcasing statistics dating back to October 2020 in a graphic shared along with the post.

Tesla's Q4 Delivery Figures Fall Short Of Expectations

Tesla's fourth-quarter deliveries fell short of analyst consensus, as the automaker reported a 16% YoY decline, delivering 418,227 units, well below the analyst predicted 445k mark, according to investor Gary Black of the Future Fund LLC.

The investor also shared that Tesla's move to prematurely release delivery data seemed unusual for the automaker. However, the figure was in line with investor Gene Munster's predictions.

Meanwhile, Tesla's Chinese rival BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) surpassed the Musk-backed automaker to become the world's biggest EV maker, consistently reporting sales growth in overseas markets like Europe.

However, BYD's strong overseas showing was also joined by domestic sales declines in the Chinese market. Interestingly, exports from Chinese automakers to overseas markets also grew by 87%.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.24% in Pre-market and is currently trading for $436.84 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data.

