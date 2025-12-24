BYD's New Fast Charging Tech Capable Of Nearly Matching Gas Refueling Speeds— Video Surfaces

Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd.'s (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) new charging tech can nearly match gasoline refueling speeds.

BYD Charging Provides 250 Miles Of Range In 5 Minutes

In a video posted to the social media platform X on Monday by user Dominic Lee, a BYD charging station can be seen in China. The video, originally in Chinese, showcases a BYD vehicle being charged at charging speeds of 746 kW. The video was posted by the user with the caption, "BYD’s charging station in China, 400km in 5 minutes!" 400km is roughly 250 miles.

BYD Sales Gather Steam In Europe

The news comes as BYD has consistently recorded a surge in its sales in the European market, with the latest data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showcasing an almost 222% surge in November sales for the brand.

BYD had also recorded a 200+% increase in sales during October. The Chinese automaker is also considering bringing its kei car, previously reserved for the Japanese market, to European shores if the EU approves the new E-car class.

Tesla Sales Woes Continue

Meanwhile, BYD's rival Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been seeing sales dropping in double-digit percentages for the past two months in the European market. Tesla is also reportedly eyeing bringing its popular China-exclusive Model Y L to Europe, as well as the Full Self-Driving technology next year, pending regulatory approval by authorities.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock