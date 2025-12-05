Tesla Model Y L Delivery Time Stretched To February 2026 Amid Falling Sales

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TSLA) China-specific six-seater Model Y L's delivery period has stretched till February next year amid falling sales in China.

Tesla Model Y L China

The Model Y L's delivery times stretched till February 2026, Tesla's official Chinese website showcased on Friday. The delivery times for the Tesla Model 3 show a delivery waiting time of 4-6 weeks. Customers can also opt for a faster delivery by choosing the in-stock options for both models.

Meanwhile, the EV giant is offering the Model 3 Standard trim across Germany, Norway, and Sweden, Tesla's official website showed on Friday. The variant is priced at €37,970 (approximately $44,200) and is offered in the Rear-wheel drive guise with a claimed WLTP range of 331 miles on a single charge. Customers can also choose to add an FSD package for an additional €7,500 (approximately $8,700).

FSD European Expansion

The news comes as Tesla is offering customers free FSD rides in multiple cities across Germany, France, and Italy as it eyes a February 2026 timeline for the technology's deployment in the region.

Dutch auto regulator RDW (Netherlands Vehicle Authority) confirmed that it was collaborating with Tesla to seek regulatory approval for the company’s FSD technology to be deployed in the region, but refused to divulge any further information.

Price Action: TSLA jumped 0.04% to $454.64 during Pre-market trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock