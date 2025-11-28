Tesla Rival BYD Recalls 88K Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles In China Over Battery-Related Safety Hazards

Chinese EV giant BYD Co. Ltd. (OTC:BYDDY) (OTC:BYDDF) has recalled over 88,981 units of its Qin PLUS DM-i Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) in China.

Battery Power Output May Be Affected

The company will recall Qin PLUS DM-i units manufactured between January 7, 2021, to September 30, 2023, due to issues with the battery in the vehicle, China's State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in an official statement on Friday.

The issue stems from defects in the battery pack, which could cause a loss of power and, in some extreme cases, cause the vehicle to not be able to drive in pure-electric mode, which could result in safety hazards, the statement said.

The regulator said that dealers will issue OTA updates to the vehicles' software to help detect the issue, which would be illustrated via an alert in the dashboard panel. Once detected, customers can go to their dealerships to get a free battery replacement, the statement said.

BYD's European Surge, Kei Car Plans

The news comes amid BYD's sustained growth in the European market, which saw the company's registration jump over 206.8% in the region during October. BYD registered over 17,470 units in the region. YTD, BYD recorded over 138,390 registrations.

BYD also reportedly plans to introduce its ‘Kei' car in the European market, pending regulatory approval of the E-car class by the EU. BYD is reportedly "very interested to follow the EU regulation."

Tesla’s FSD Europe Expansion

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) , meanwhile, has teased an expansion of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology in the European region, targeting a February 2026 launch, with Dutch safety regulator RDW (Netherlands Vehicle Authority) also confirming the launch timeline.

The EV giant is also offering free Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) rides to customers across multiple countries in Europe, like Germany, France, and Italy, till the end of the year.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock