China's $1.5 Trillion Ecommerce Race Heats Up — ATRenew Outperforms, PDD Delivers, JD Goes All-In On Expansion

China's ecommerce market is projected to reach around $1.5 trillion in 2025, amid the ongoing tensions with the U.S. The third quarter, which followed strong growth during the 618 Shopping Festival, set the tone for consumer sentiment for the rest of the year.

The quarterly results reported by ecommerce leaders highlight how different companies are capturing evolving demand.

ATRenew Posts Record Revenues

China's leading technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform, ATRenew Inc (NYSE:RERE) , reported strong revenues on Thursday.

Total net revenues grew by 27.1% year-on-year in its third quarter ended Sept. 30, to a record high of RMB 5.15 billion ($723.3 million), driven by strong demand for pre-owned electronic devices amid national subsidies and policies stimulating domestic consumption.

Income from operations came in at RMB 120.8 million ($17.0 million), up 385.1% year-on-year, reflecting enhanced in-store and to-door fulfillment capabilities. The number of consumer products transacted rose to 10.9 million, from 9.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.

ATRenew is leveraging AI to enable fully automated inspection lines to reduce manual intervention and human error. The company guided to total revenues of RMB 6.08 billion-6.18 billion ($0.86 billion-$0.87 billion), representing 25.4%-27.4% year-on-year growth for the fourth quarter.

PDD Holdings Posts Q3 Earnings Beat

Discount ecommerce platform Temu’s parent company PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Tuesday delivered an earnings beat, despite revenues missing expectations.

The company's revenues grew 9% year-on-year to RMB 108.28 billion ($15.22 billion), driven by growth in online marketing and transaction services. However, the figure narrowly missed market estimates of RMB 108.41 billion ($15.24 billion) and represented a sequential slowdown in revenue growth amid stiff competition.

Non‑GAAP net income climbed 14% year-on-year to RMB 31.38 billion ($4.41 billion). Earnings came in at RMB 21.08 ($2.96) per share, significantly higher than consensus of RMB 16.8 ($2.36) per share.

JD.com Funds Growth with Investment

Last week, JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) reported 14.9% year-on-year growth in revenues to RMB299.1 billion ($42.0 billion), beating market expectations of RMB294.54 billion ($41.40 billion).

JD Retail, the company's largest segment, recorded net revenues of RMB250.6 billion ($35.22 billion), up 11.4% year-on-year.

The company's earnings came in at RMB 3.73 (52 cents) per share, significantly higher than consensus estimates of RMB 2.65 (37 cents) per share.

JD.com's profitability was under pressure as the company invested in new businesses, such as food delivery. Adjusted operating profits contracted to RMB 211 million ($29.66 million).

JD.com’s platform and advertising business was the bright spot, generating 24% year-on-year revenue growth, up from 22% in the prior quarter.

Price Action: Shares of ATRenew, PDD Holdings and JD.com had risen by 0.49% to $4.09, by 0.37% to $113.35 and by 1.65% to $28.86, respectively, at the time of publication on Friday.

