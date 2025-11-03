Baidu's Apollo Go Surges Ahead In Robotaxi Race, Matching Waymo's 250,000 Weekly Rides And Boasting 140 Million Driverless Miles

Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) autonomous driving company Waymo's 250,000 rides per week milestone was recently reached by Baidu Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Apollo Go Robotaxi.

Apollo Go Reaches 250,000 Ride Milestone

Apollo Go recently reached the 250,000-rides-per-week milestone, according to a spokesperson for the company cited by CNBC in a report on Sunday. The company said that it has driven over 140 million driverless miles to date, with 17 million Robotaxi ride orders.

Apollo Go also reported that it has had one incident with an airbag deployment with one of its rides for every 6.2 million miles driven, but reassured that no injuries or deaths have been recorded. The service currently operates in Wuhan, China, as well as parts of Beijing, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Waymo's 250,000 Weekly Rides, Tekedra Mawakana's Robotaxi Claim

Apollo Go reached the 250,000 rides milestone months after Waymo announced it had reached the same milestone back in April, as it operated in cities like Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Tekedra Mawakana, CEO of Waymo, meanwhile, reiterated the importance of having transparency in the autonomous driving sector, saying that companies not ensuring transparency were not doing enough to ensure safety on the road.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), meanwhile, announced a partnership with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) to deploy 100,000 Robotaxis by 2027 using Nvidia's autonomous driving stack.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Robert Way / Shutterstock