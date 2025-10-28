Faraday Future Launches $84K FX Super One MPV In UAE, Enables Crypto Payments

On Tuesday, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI) held the Middle East final launch event for the FX Super One, positioned as a First Class EAI-MPV, at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (U.A.E).

The California-based global intelligent mobility ecosystem company also announced that soccer player Andrés Iniesta will become the first global owner of FX Super One and a Co-Creation Officer for the company.

Faraday Future announced the introduction of a dual-payment purchase experience in the U.A.E., enabling customers to pay for vehicle purchases and after-sales services using local currencies and cryptocurrencies through a compliant partner.

MPV Options

The FX Super One will be available in two powertrain options, initially the AIHER, and later the battery electric (AIEV), each offering four editions.

The AIHEREV Max edition is the first variant to be launched in the U.A.E., priced at $84,127 (AED 309,000). Other variants will be introduced and announced later.

Interested future customers can place a pre-order online, with a non-deposit of 5,000 AED.

In the U.A.E., the FX Super One comes with comprehensive support: a 6-year / 200,000-km new-vehicle warranty, an 8-year / 200,000-km warranty for the battery and drivetrain, and 6 years of 24/7 roadside assistance.

Initial deliveries and services are expected to begin in November of 2025 through RAK Motors, FX Super One's partner in the U.A.E.

To enhance local production capacity, the company will start the phase 2 expansion of FF's Ras Al Khaimah Regional Factory and Operations and establish an EAI R&D Center in the U.A.E.

At the U.A.E. event, Faraday Future signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RAK Innovation City to jointly build a regional EAI mobility ecosystem.

The company also shared that the initial product strategy launch of the second FX model, the FX 4, is actively underway, with further updates expected in November.

Price Action: FFAI stock is down 6.77% to $1.45 as of the last check on Tuesday.

Image by T. Schneider via Shutterstock