Tesla Rival Nio's LiDAR Supplier Receives Hong Kong Stock Listing Approval Through SPAC

Nio Inc.'s (NYSE:NIO) LiDAR supplier Seyond Holdings Ltd. received approval from authorities in China for its Hong Kong stock listing through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC).

190 Million Common Shares

The company will be allowed to list no more than 190,240,000 shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, through a merger with TechStar Acquisition Corporation, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in an official announcement on Tuesday.

The agency said that Seyond would need to report on the status of the completion of the listing "within 15 business days." Seyond has been Nio's LiDAR supplier since the company launched the ET7 in 2022.

CATL, Chery's Hong Kong Debuts

The news follows successful Hong Kong debuts for battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technologies Ltd. (CATL), which raised over $4.6 billion and surged 12.5% to HK$296 from its initial price of HK$263 earlier this year in May.

Chery Automobile, China's largest vehicle exporter, also experienced a successful Hong Kong stock exchange debut, helping the company raise over $1.2 billion through the IPO and raising the price of its shares to HK$34.16.

Tesla's China Sales, Hesai Group's $40 Million Deal

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) recorded a 126% jump in sales during the week of October 6 to October 12 compared to the previous week in China. Tesla's sales also reached their second-highest tally, delivering 71,525 units in the region during September.

Elsewhere, Seyond's rival Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI) announced it had signed a deal worth $40 million with a yet-unnamed U.S. Robotaxi company to supply the enterprise with both short- and long-range LiDAR sensors.

