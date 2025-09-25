China's Largest Vehicle Exporter Chery Surges 11% After Hong Kong Stock Debut

Chinese automaker Chery Automobile saw its Hong Kong-listed shares surge following its public debut on the Hong Kong exchange.

Chery Raises $1.2 Billion

The company, which is China's largest vehicle exporter, raised over HK$9.1 billion ($1.2 billion) during its IPO that saw the share price surge 11% higher to HK$34.16. The initial share price at the IPO debut was HK$30.75, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

China's Other Hong Kong-Listed Auto Companies

Interestingly, Chery isn't the first automotive industry-related company to perform well on its debut in Hong Kong. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. (CATL), the Chinese EV battery giant, also put in an impressive performance, raising over $4.6 billion and surging 12.5% to HK$296 from its initial price of HK$263 in May.

However, BYD Co. Ltd. BYDDY BYDDF experienced a slump in its Hong Kong-listed shares as the stock fell 6% recently after the company reported a profit decline of 30% despite strong European growth.

Hesai Group's Multi-Million Dollar Deal

Elsewhere, LiDAR manufacturer Hesai Group HSAI announced it had signed an agreement worth $40 million with an unnamed U.S. autonomous cab company. The deal would see Hesai supply both short- and long-range LiDAR sensors to the Robotaxi company until the end of 2026.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock