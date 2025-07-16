Seven & i Crashes 9% After Couche-Tard Yanks $47 Billion Takeover Bid, Slams 'Lack of Good Faith' Talks — Tokyo Retail Giant Calls Move 'Unilateral'

Seven & i Holdings SVNDY shares tumbled 9% on Thursday on the Tokyo exchange to a low of 2,000 Japanese Yen ($13.50) after Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard ANCTF withdrew its $47 billion takeover bid, citing “persistent lack of good faith engagement.” Trading resumed at 10:16 a.m. local time following a halt.

Couche-Tard pulled its enhanced $18.19 per share offer, valuing the 7-Eleven operator at 7 trillion yen. The Canadian retailer had raised its bid 22% from August’s initial $14.86 proposal, which Seven & i rejected as undervalued.

Seven & i disputed Couche-Tard’s withdrawal rationale, calling the termination “unilateral.” The Japanese convenience store giant replaced CEO Ryuichi Isaka with Stephen Dacus in May.

