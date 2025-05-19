Why Institutional Optimism On Japanese Equities Could Be Mistimed

Since late December 2024, there's been a renewed buzz around Japanese equities. Major institutions like JP Morgan, BlackRock, and several hedge funds have been increasing their exposure to Japanese Equities. However, when we apply the Adhishthana Principles our proprietary system, the picture looks far less bullish than popular sentiment would suggest.

While fund inflows and near-term outperformance have indeed supported the Nikkei 225, our readings indicate that this might be premature optimism. According to the Adhishthana model, Japanese equities may not offer compelling long-term upside until late 2028 or early 2029.

What the Adhishthana Principles Reveal

Fig. 1 NIKKEI 225 Weekly Chart

When we ran the Adhishthana cycles on the weekly Nikkei 225 chart, we found the index currently in Phase 11 (C11) of the standard 18-cycle Adhishthana framework. Since it corrected below its C10 midpoint, this implies the peak creation of Himalayan Ascent is already complete. Depending on how C12 unfolds, which begins on August 4, 2025, we anticipate a sell-off rather than a breakout, supporting a more cautious stance.

Looking at the monthly chart, the Nikkei is currently in Phase 5 (C5). While Phase 1 through 4 aligned with the model, Phase 5 has deviated, particularly since it failed to test the Phase 4 low of 24,681. This break in adherence to the model’s progression suggests a lack of confirmation for sustained bullish momentum.

As per the monthly cycle, we recommend avoiding major exposure until Phase 6 completes its first 24 bars on January 31, 2029. Post that we'll have the Level of Nirvana, giving us a clearer long-term picture.

Nikkei 225 Constituents Reflect Similar Weakness

A deeper look at key Nikkei components validates the broader caution:

Fig. 2 Fast Retailing Co Ltd. Weekly Chart

Fast Retailing is in Phase 13 of 18. While the bullish move from May 2022 was fueled by "The Adhishthana Himalayan Formation," the structure's ascent is now achieved. Until Phase 14 concludes, the risk-reward is not compelling.

Fig. 3 Tokyo Electron Weekly Chart

Tokyo Electron, also in Phase 13, failed to break its Phase 11 high during Phase 12. This typically signals limited upside in the current phase.



Fig. 4 Advantest Corp Weekly Chart

Advantest Corp is in Phase 3, a Yajna formation cycle, which explains its correction since January 27. We expect mild bullish behavior only until November 24, 2025, before a new assessment is required.



Fig. 5 SoftBank Group Corp Weekly Chart

SoftBank is likewise in Phase 13. We're avoiding exposure here until July 27, 2025, awaiting clarity in Phase 14.



Fig. 6 Kiddi Corporation

KDDI Corp, in Phase 11, may still be in the early stages of a Himalayan formation, but we're advising clients to wait until the phase concludes due to expected near-term corrections. We expect a sell-off sometime towards the end of Phase 11 or the onset of Phase 12.



Strategic Portfolio Guidance

Combining weekly and monthly outlooks, and correlating individual component phases back to the Nikkei index, the Adhishthana model does not support increasing exposure to Japanese equities at this stage. Our next key portfolio checkpoint is February 21, 2027, when Weekly Phase 14 on the Nikkei completes. The critical long-term signal arrives on February 1, 2029, when the Nirvana level will be identified on the monthly charts. Which will guide our exposure for the next 40 years.

Despite the institutional push, many of our clients are using the current strength to reduce, not increase, their Japanese equity positions. The Adhishthana Principles suggest caution at current levels.