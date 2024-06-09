Nvidia's Sovereign AI Thrust Accelerates Sales Growth Amid Global Government AI Investments

Loading... Loading...

Governments in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas are pouring billions into new domestic AI computing facilities, presenting a significant growth opportunity for tech companies like NVIDIA Corp NVDA. This trend, advocating for sovereign AI investments, is expected to generate nearly $10 billion in revenue for Nvidia this year.

What Happened: Governments worldwide are investing heavily in domestic AI infrastructure, The Wall Street Journal reported. This trend is proving to be a significant source of revenue for Nvidia and other tech companies.

These investments are driven by a desire for strategic self-reliance amid escalating U.S.-China tech tensions. Countries are also aiming to protect their national culture and security in an AI-dominated world.

Nvidia’s sovereign AI initiatives are expected to bring in nearly $10 billion this year, up from zero last year. This is a significant boost to the company’s $26 billion in quarterly revenue, with almost half coming from major cloud-computing firms renting access to its chips.

“There is a tremendous amount of anxiety among some governments about how the generative AI revolution is going to impact their economies. They want to have a little bit more influence and control this time around,” said Pablo Chavez, from the Center for a New American Security.

"You own your own data. You therefore must take that data, refine that data and own your own national intelligence. You cannot allow that to be done by other people," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in Dubai in February.

"Governments now want sovereign clouds for their AI infrastructure and sensitive data, and U.S.-based tech companies are eager to build those for them. It's an enormous growth opportunity for chip manufacturers and cloud providers, but they still have to navigate a minefield of export controls and political rivalries," said Nu Wexler, former policy communications staffer at Meta, Google, and Twitter, now known as X.

Why It Matters: Nvidia’s pivotal role in the global drive for ‘Sovereign AI’ has been highlighted in the past. During the first quarter earnings call, Nvidia executives emphasized the company’s crucial role in powering national AI initiatives worldwide. Sovereign AI refers to a nation’s capabilities to produce artificial intelligence using its own infrastructure, data, workforce, and business networks. This trend could significantly boost the company’s long-term growth.

Despite the company’s recent achievements, there has been some debate about Nvidia’s true value. New York University Stern School of Business Professor Aswath Damodaran, known as Wall Street’s “Dean of Valuation,” believes Nvidia’s intrinsic value doesn’t justify its current price tag. However, he acknowledged the company’s achievements, stating, “If you are designing the perfect momentum company from scratch, Nvidia would be it.”

Despite the debates, Nvidia’s stock has been performing well. The company recently reached a $3 trillion valuation by market capitalization. Nvidia’s shares rose more than 6% last week amid continued momentum on the back of booming demand for its AI chips.

Analysts have also pointed out a key statistic that could signal a bright future for Nvidia. The company’s projected free cash flow over the next two years is expected to exceed that of Microsoft Corp MSFT.

