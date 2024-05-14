Asia And Europe Markets Mixed, Gold Hovers Around $2,350 - Global Markets Today While US Slept

On Monday, May 14th, U.S. stock markets closed mixed. After three consecutive weeks of gains, the S&P 500 experienced a slight decline, with investors poised for upcoming inflation data and earnings reports.
A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released on Monday indicates that Americans expect inflation to rise to 3.3% next year, up from 3% in March, and to settle at 2.8% in three years.
Most S&P 500 sectors fell, with notable declines in consumer staples, industrials, and financials. Only information technology and real estate stocks closed higher.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.21% and closed at 39,431.51. The S&P 500 declined 0.02%, ending the day at 5,221.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.29%, finishing the session at 16,388.24.
Asia Markets Today
- On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.39%, ending the session at 38,314.50. This was led by gains in the Mining, Non-Metal Minerals, and Banking sectors.
- Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index closed lower by 0.30% at 7,726.80, led by losses in the Industrials, A-REITs, and IT sectors.
- India's Nifty 50 rose 0.51% to 22,217.85, and the Nifty 500 closed higher by 0.84% at 20,683.80.
- China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.07% to end the session at 3,145.77, and the Shenzhen CSI declined 0.21%, closing at 3,657.05.
- Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22%, concluding the day at 19,073.71.
Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET
- The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.16%.
- Germany's DAX slid 0.20%.
- France's CAC declined 0.12%.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.06%.
Commodities at 06:00 AM ET
- Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.04% at $79.15/bbl, and Brent was up 0.01% at $83.36 bbl.
- Natural Gas declined 1.81% to $2.338.
- Gold was trading higher by 0.37% at $2,351.60, Silver rose 0.79% to $28.668, and Copper increased 1.50% to $4.8373.
US Futures at 06:00 AM ET
Dow futures were up 0.06%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.04%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.03%.
Forex at 06:00 AM ET
The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.02% to 105.24, USD/JPY was up 0.11% at 155.36, and USD/AUD fell 0.02% to 1.5128.
Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.