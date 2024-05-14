Asia And Europe Markets Mixed, Gold Hovers Around $2,350 - Global Markets Today While US Slept

Loading... Loading...

On Monday, May 14th, U.S. stock markets closed mixed. After three consecutive weeks of gains, the S&P 500 experienced a slight decline, with investors poised for upcoming inflation data and earnings reports.

A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey released on Monday indicates that Americans expect inflation to rise to 3.3% next year, up from 3% in March, and to settle at 2.8% in three years.

Most S&P 500 sectors fell, with notable declines in consumer staples, industrials, and financials. Only information technology and real estate stocks closed higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.21% and closed at 39,431.51. The S&P 500 declined 0.02%, ending the day at 5,221.42, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.29%, finishing the session at 16,388.24.

Asia Markets Today

On Tuesday, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.39%, ending the session at 38,314.50. This was led by gains in the Mining, Non-Metal Minerals, and Banking sectors.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index closed lower by 0.30% at 7,726.80, led by losses in the Industrials, A-REITs, and IT sectors.

India's Nifty 50 rose 0.51% to 22,217.85, and the Nifty 500 closed higher by 0.84% at 20,683.80.

China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.07% to end the session at 3,145.77, and the Shenzhen CSI declined 0.21%, closing at 3,657.05.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.22%, concluding the day at 19,073.71.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 50 index was down 0.16%.

Germany's DAX slid 0.20%.

France's CAC declined 0.12%.

U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.06%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading higher by 0.04% at $79.15/bbl, and Brent was up 0.01% at $83.36 bbl.

Natural Gas declined 1.81% to $2.338.

Gold was trading higher by 0.37% at $2,351.60, Silver rose 0.79% to $28.668, and Copper increased 1.50% to $4.8373.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.06%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.04%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures rose 0.03%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.02% to 105.24, USD/JPY was up 0.11% at 155.36, and USD/AUD fell 0.02% to 1.5128.

Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock