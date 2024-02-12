Asia Markets Fall, Europe Gains, Crude Oil Remains Above $76 - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading... Loading...

On Friday, February 9th, U.S. stock markets ended mixed, with the S&P 500 exceeding 5,000, and the Nasdaq hit 16,000 briefly, propelled by large-cap and semiconductor stocks, amid optimism over artificial intelligence and solid earnings.

In economic data, the U.S. Consumer Price Index saw a monthly increase of 0.2% in December, a revision from the initially reported 0.3% rise, based on updated data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Most S&P 500 sectors finished higher, led by tech, consumer discretionary, and communication services on Friday, while energy and consumer staples declined.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.14% and closed at 38,671.69, the S&P 500 rose 0.57% to 5,026.61, while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.25%, ending the session at 15,990.66.

Asian Markets Today

Japan closed for National Day.

On Monday, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.39% and closed at 7,614.90, led by losses in the Healthcare, Energy and Gold sectors.

India’s Nifty 50 closed by 0.76% at 21,616.05, and the Nifty 500 slid 1.43% to 19,675.20.

China closed for the Chinese New Year.

Eurozone at 06:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was up 0.38%.

Germany’s DAX gained 0.46%.

France’s CAC rose 0.47%.

U.K’s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.38%.

Commodities at 06:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.70% at $76.30/bbl, and Brent was down 0.80% at $81.53/bbl.

Natural Gas declined 0.76% to $1.832.

Gold was trading lower by 0.19% at $2,034.75, Silver rose 1.70% to $22.977, while Copper gained 0.44% to $3.6978.

US Futures at 06:00 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.07%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 Futures were up 0.04%.

Forex at 06:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.01% to 104.10, USD/JPY slipped 0.18% to 149.02, and AUD/USD declined 0.07% to 1.5330.