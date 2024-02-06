Nintendo Boosts Nintendo Switch Sales Projection To 15.5M, Fueled By Mario Movie and Zelda Game

Loading... Loading...

Nintendo Co Ltd NTDOY has raised its sales forecast for the Nintendo Switch console to 15.5 million units for the current fiscal year. This announcement follows the company’s strong performance in the December quarter.

What Happened: Nintendo’s previous forecast for the fiscal year ending in March was 15 million units, reported CNBC. The company’s net sales for the October to December period fell 6% year-on-year, while net profit surged 18%. Despite the aging of the Switch console, Nintendo managed to maintain its momentum, partly due to the release of the “Super Mario Bros. Movie” and the flagship Zelda game last year.

The “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” game, released in October, sold 11.96 million units, contributing to the overall sales of the aging console. Nintendo plans to launch new games in the first quarter of this year, featuring characters from the Mario world, such as Donkey Kong and Princess Peach.

Despite the ongoing success of the Switch, there is speculation about the release of a successor to the flagship console. Analysts anticipate a new Nintendo Switch to be launched this year, which has led to a 14% increase in the company’s Tokyo-listed shares.

Why It Matters: The future of Nintendo’s flagship console line, particularly the anticipated Switch 2, has been a topic of interest. Analysts have expressed skepticism about whether the new console will be as successful as the original.

Amid the anticipation for the Switch 2, Nintendo’s repackaging strategy has been under scrutiny. The unavailability of physical editions of popular Nintendo Switch games at various retailers has led to speculation about a potential re-release strategy ahead of the rumored Switch 2 launch.

Furthermore, Nintendo’s decision to discontinue online play for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U has raised questions about the company’s future gaming strategy. The move has been seen as a challenge to gaming preservation, leaving these devices isolated from the online gaming world.

