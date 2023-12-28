Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Mostly In Green, Crude Oil And Gold Drop - Global Markets Today While US Was Sleeping

Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, December 27th, the U.S. stock markets closed in green, with major U.S. stock indexes fluctuating between slight gains and losses during the session.

In economic data, the Richmond Manufacturing Activity Index Dropped to -11 in December, a Ten-Month Low versus -5 in the prior month; the Service Sector Revenues Index in the U.S. Fifth District Fell to 0, compared to November's reading of 1.

Within the S&P 500's 11 primary sectors, the real estate category led with the highest percentage gain, while energy stocks bore the brunt of the losses, adversely affected by falling crude oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 0.30%, closing at 37,656.52. The S&P 500 edged up by 0.14% to 4,781.58, and the Nasdaq Composite experienced a modest rise of 0.16%, ending the trading session at 15,099.18.

Asia Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed Thursday's trading session lower by 0.42% at 33,539.62, led by losses in the Rubber, Insurance, and Fishery sectors.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.70%, ending at 7,614.30, led by gains in the Metals & Mining, Gold and IT sectors.

China's Shanghai Composite increased 1.38% to 2,954.70, while the Shenzhen CSI 300 was up 2.34%, closing at 3,414.54.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 2.61%, concluding the day at 17,058.00.

Asian markets surged following signs of Beijing easing its clampdown on video game companies. Major internet firms Tencent and NetEase both saw increases exceeding 2%.

Eurozone at 7:00 AM ET

The European STOXX 600 index was down 0.22%.

Germany's DAX declined 0.17%.

France's CAC slid 0.39%.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded lower by 0.13%.

Commodities at 6:00 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 1.28% at $73.16/bbl, and Brent was down 0.93% at $78.80/bbl.

Natural Gas gained 0.37% to $2.446.

Gold was trading lower by 0.47% at $2,083.90, Silver declined 0.24% to $24.580, and Copper slipped 0.72% to $3.9307.

US Futures at 7:00 AM ET

Dow futures were down 0.16%, S&P 500 futures flat, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 0.24%.

Forex at 7:00 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index declined 0.29% to 100.69, USD/JPY was down 0.80% to 140.69, and AUD/USD gained 0.09% to 1.4619.

