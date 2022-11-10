Hong Kong stocks rose on Friday, with the benchmark Hang Seng opening over 5% higher, as softer-than-expected inflation in the U.S. sparked optimism among investors and traders that price rises may have peaked out.

Hong Kong Stocks Today Stock Movement Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA 7.86% JD.com Inc JD 10.13% Baidu Inc BIDU 6.07% Tencent Holdings Ltd. TCEHY 7.52% Meituan MPNGF 9.8% Nio Inc NIO 13.22% XPeng Inc XPEV 6.86% Li Auto Inc LI 7.7%

Shares of Nio rose over 13%, while Meituan stock gained over 9% in morning trade. Alibaba stock shot up over 7%.

Macro News: China's new top leadership has reaffirmed the "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy on Thursday, with officials in Guangzhou urging residents to work from home, reported Reuters.

New bank lending in China declined more than expected in October, with 615.2 billion yuan ($84.86 billion) of new yuan loans given in October, versus 2.47 trillion yuan in September, reported Reuters.

Company News: Apple Inc AAPL-supplier Foxconn Technology Co Ltd FXCOF said on Thursday it expected smartphone revenue to decline this quarter and is adjusting production to avoid the recent COVID-19 curbs at its iPhone factory in China from affecting holiday order, reported Reuters.

Chinese battery-maker CATL and Japanese mini-vehicle specialist Daihatsu Motor have signed a memorandum of understanding under which CATL will supply power batteries for Daihatsu's EV models and promote the deployment of battery technology, reported CnEVPost.

Top Gainers and Losers: Longfor Group Holdings Limited and Techtronic Industries Company Limited were among the top gainers among Hang Seng constituents, having risen over 19% and 13%, respectively. All stocks in the index were trading in the green on Friday.

Global News: U.S. futures traded mixed on Friday morning Asia session. The Dow Jones futures were up 0.06%, while the Nasdaq futures lost 0.04%. The S&P 500 futures were trading lower by 0.03%.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, Australia’s ASX 200 was up 2.63%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded 2.64% higher, while China’s Shanghai Composite index was up by 1.51%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.85%.

