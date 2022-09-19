Macro Week

Good Morning Everyone!

Remember, if you sold all your stocks recently this investing thing just isn’t for you. You gotta stay in the game!

Prices as of 4 pm EST, % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Quiet Day ahead of U.S. Fed meeting on Wednesday

Japan is closed

U.K. holiday for Queen Elizabeth funeral

June 2022 lows 3666

Today 3873

Today we are 5% above the June lows

CNBC this morning

Thomas Petterfy, CIO Interactive Brokers

“cash balances are at all-time highs”

Central Bank meetings this week:

U.S., Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, U.K.

Jay Powell very likely to go 75 basis points

Fed Rate upper bound rate

2.5% + 0.75 this week + 0.50 in November + 0.50 in December = 4.25% by year-end

10yr 3.5%

US$ 109

C$ 75

VIX 28

Crude 82 -3%

OPEC heavyweight UAE (United Arab Emirates) is speeding up plans to boost oil production

Goal is to produce 5 million barrels a day by 2025 vs. 2030 previous plans

UAE produced 3.4 million barrels a day in August

Germany’s Chancellor Scholz

to travel to UAE and Saudi Arabia this week

expected to sign contracts to secure natural gas supplies from the Middle East

Earnings None

CRYPTO UPDATE

Digital asset flows (last week)

Low activity, $7 million total inflows

Ethereum ETH/USD: continued caution post-Merge $15 million outflows (4th consecutive week)

Bitcoin BTC/USD: snaps 5-week outflow streak $17 million inflows

Inflows to multi-asset products have remained steady Only a few weeks of outflows YTD Nearly same YTD inflows as Bitcoin Safety in numbers



Source: CoinShares

MEME OF THE DAY