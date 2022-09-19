Macro Week

Good Morning Everyone!
Remember, if you sold all your stocks recently this investing thing just isn’t for you. You gotta stay in the game!
Prices as of 4 pm EST, % YTD
MARKET UPDATE
Quiet Day ahead of U.S. Fed meeting on Wednesday
-
Japan is closed
-
U.K. holiday for Queen Elizabeth funeral
June 2022 lows 3666
Today 3873
-
Today we are 5% above the June lows
CNBC this morning
-
Thomas Petterfy, CIO Interactive Brokers
-
“cash balances are at all-time highs”
Central Bank meetings this week:
-
U.S., Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, U.K.
-
Jay Powell very likely to go 75 basis points
Fed Rate upper bound rate
-
2.5% + 0.75 this week + 0.50 in November + 0.50 in December = 4.25% by year-end
10yr 3.5%
US$ 109
C$ 75
VIX 28
Crude 82 -3%
-
OPEC heavyweight UAE (United Arab Emirates) is speeding up plans to boost oil production
-
Goal is to produce 5 million barrels a day by 2025 vs. 2030 previous plans
-
UAE produced 3.4 million barrels a day in August
Germany’s Chancellor Scholz
-
to travel to UAE and Saudi Arabia this week
-
expected to sign contracts to secure natural gas supplies from the Middle East
Earnings None
CRYPTO UPDATE
Digital asset flows (last week)
-
Low activity, $7 million total inflows
-
Ethereum ETH/USD: continued caution post-Merge
-
$15 million outflows (4th consecutive week)
-
-
Bitcoin BTC/USD: snaps 5-week outflow streak
-
$17 million inflows
-
-
Inflows to multi-asset products have remained steady
-
Only a few weeks of outflows YTD
-
Nearly same YTD inflows as Bitcoin
-
Safety in numbers
-
Source: CoinShares
MEME OF THE DAY
