Macro Week

by GRIT Capital, Benzinga Contributor
September 19, 2022 11:26 AM | 2 min read

Good Morning Everyone!

Remember, if you sold all your stocks recently this investing thing just isn’t for you. You gotta stay in the game!

Prices as of 4 pm EST, % YTD

MARKET UPDATE

Quiet Day ahead of U.S. Fed meeting on Wednesday

  • Japan is closed

  • U.K. holiday for Queen Elizabeth funeral

June 2022 lows 3666

Today 3873

  • Today we are 5% above the June lows

CNBC this morning

  • Thomas Petterfy, CIO Interactive Brokers

  • “cash balances are at all-time highs”

Central Bank meetings this week:

  • U.S., Japan, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, U.K.

  • Jay Powell very likely to go 75 basis points

Fed Rate upper bound rate

  • 2.5% + 0.75 this week + 0.50 in November + 0.50 in December = 4.25% by year-end

10yr 3.5%

US$ 109

C$ 75

VIX 28

Crude 82 -3%

  • OPEC heavyweight UAE (United Arab Emirates) is speeding up plans to boost oil production

  • Goal is to produce 5 million barrels a day by 2025 vs. 2030 previous plans

  • UAE produced 3.4 million barrels a day in August

Germany’s Chancellor Scholz

  • to travel to UAE and Saudi Arabia this week

  • expected to sign contracts to secure natural gas supplies from the Middle East

Earnings None

CRYPTO UPDATE

Digital asset flows (last week)

  • Low activity, $7 million total inflows

  • Ethereum ETH/USD: continued caution post-Merge

    • $15 million outflows (4th consecutive week)

  • Bitcoin BTC/USD: snaps 5-week outflow streak

    • $17 million inflows

  • Inflows to multi-asset products have remained steady

    • Only a few weeks of outflows YTD

    • Nearly same YTD inflows as Bitcoin

    • Safety in numbers

Source: CoinShares

MEME OF THE DAY

