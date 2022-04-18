Indian markets opened deep in red on Monday amid weak global cues, with the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex plunging over 1,100 points, or nearly 2%.
Heavyweights Infosys Ltd INFY and HDFC Bank Ltd HDB weighed the most on the domestic bourse, losing nearly 7% and 3.4%, respectively.
According to ICICI Securities, "quarterly earnings reports, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising COVID-19 cases in China remained on investors' radar."
|Stocks
|Movement (+/-)
|Infosys
|-6.99%
|Tech Mahindra
|-5.07%
|HDFC
|-3.68%
|HDFC Bank
|-3.42%
|Wipro
|-3.09%
Companies In News: India's top software services provider, Infosys, slumped as much as 7% to an eight-month low on the Sensex. The company last week reported revenue growth below market expectations and a sequential drop in quarterly EBIT margin of 200 bps to 21.5%.
"Infosys's performance in Q4 was weak, both on revenue growth and margin," according to ICICI Securities.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank also released its quarterly results. The private sector banking major reported a 22.8% year-on-year increase in net profit for the Jan-March quarter.
Photo courtesy: Rungtaaadi on Wikimedia
