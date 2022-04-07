China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June.

Worries

Nickel has hogged a large part of the nervousness among battery metals in recent weeks and understandably so. Sharp price swings including a record 250% surge in two trading sessions amid a liquidity crunch, and concerns over Russia's role as a supplier, have fueled the worries of automakers.

However, it was lithium that triggered anxiety in China, the world's largest electric vehicle market. Vital for almost all rechargeable batteries and essential for the deployment of cars and ammunition, lithium carbonate has shot up 490% in the last year, according to a price index by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

The March encounter was attended by industry groups, raw material suppliers, and battery producers, and China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology called for a rational return to the more usual prices —the talks focused on supply bottlenecks, pricing mechanisms, and how to healthily develop the nation’s energy vehicle and battery industries.