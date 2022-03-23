 Skip to main content

Why Alibaba, Tesla Rivals Nio, Xpeng Are Spiking Again In Hong Kong Today

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 12:39am   Comments
Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese tech companies traded notably higher in Hong Kong on Wednesday following upbeat quarterly earnings results from companies such as smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp. and biotechnology company WuXi Biologics.

 

Stock Movement (+/-)
Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) +9.3%
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) +6.6%
Xpeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) +4.8%
Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) +3.5%
Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC: TCEHY) +2.5%
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) +1.7%
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) +0.9%

See Also: How To Buy Alibaba (BABA) Stock

The Macro Factors: The benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.6% at the time of writing, extending gains from the previous session.

Companies In The News: Xiaomi reported better-than-expected earnings results for the fourth quarter and said it will buy back HKD 10 billion ($1.3 billion) of its own shares, Bloomberg reported

Following similar steps taken by rivals such as Xpeng and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), electric vehicle maker Li Auto has raised the price of Li One, its only model currently on sale.

Meanwhile, technology conglomerate Tencent Holdings is slated to report its fourth-quarter results later today.

Property developer Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd. has followed in the footstep of China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF) by saying it will likely not be able to publish its audited 2021 results by the end of March as the audit work has not been completed.

Shares of Chinese companies closed notably higher in U.S. trading on Tuesday as the major averages ended firmly in positive territory.

Read Next: Tesla, Xpeng, Li Auto, Nio, BYD: How EV Prices Are Looking Like In China With Latest Hikes

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Chinese EV Stocks Chinese tech Stocks Hang SengAsia News Markets Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

