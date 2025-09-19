$4.9T Triple Witching Behind Big Stock Rally, Bond Selloff Continues, BOJ to Start Selling ETF Holdings

To gain an edge, this is what you need to know today.

$4.9 Trillion Triple Witching

Please click here for a chart of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY which represents the benchmark stock market index S&P 500 (SPX).

Note the following:

The chart shows the stock market continues to levitate well above zone 1 (support).

RSI on the chart shows the stock market is overbought. Overbought markets are susceptible to a pullback.

The chart shows the stock market made a new all time high yesterday.

Yesterday, the stock market ran up on three reasons: Excitement over interest rate cuts Short squeeze Triple witching expiration to the upside ahead

Triple witching is today. $4.9T notional value of derivatives will expire. In triple witching, index futures, index options, and stock options expire. Triple witching often leads to volatility.

In our analysis, after triple witching the stock market may potentially see some weakness next week unless there is positive news.

When the Fed cut 50 bps in September 2024 and everyone expected long bonds to rally, We made a contrary call. Our call was for yields to rise on long bonds. Subsequently, yields on long bonds rose significantly. History is repeating, albeit much milder this time around. Yields at the long end are rising, and bonds are falling. The Fed controls the short term rates. In the absence of QE or yield control, long term rates are determined by the market. Long term rates are being driven higher by the Fed presumably cutting rates under political pressure, inflation, deficit spending in Washington, and rising national debt.

President Trump and President Xi of China have a phone call this morning. Expect a positive spin after the call. The positive spin may bring in buying.

Japan

Bank of Japan (BOJ) actions are important to U.S. investors because of the carry trade. In the carry trade, investors have borrowed billions of dollars in Japan and invested the funds in U.S. securities.

BOJ left its policy rate at 0.5%, in line with consensus. There were two votes for an increase.

The most important development is that BOJ is planning to sell its holdings of ETFs and REITs. ETFs will be sold at a rate of JPY300B per year and REITs will be sold at JPY5.5B per year.

In our analysis, stocks in Japan are coming under slight pressure due to the BOJ plan. Further in our analysis, there is a strong potential for an interest rate hike in October. Depending upon the positioning at that time, an interest rate hike in Japan may bring some selling in the U.S. stock market.

Magnificent Seven Money Flows

In the early trade, money flows are positive in Apple Inc (AAPL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG), Meta Platforms Inc (META), and Tesla Inc (TSLA).

In the early trade, money flows are neutral in Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA).

In the early trade, money flows are negative in S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and positive Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ).

Momo Crowd And Smart Money In Stocks

Investors can gain an edge by knowing money flows in SPY and QQQ. Investors can get a bigger edge by knowing when smart money is buying stocks, gold, and oil. The most popular ETF for gold is SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). The most popular ETF for silver is iShares Silver Trust (SLV). The most popular ETF for oil is United States Oil ETF (USO).

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is seeing buying.

What To Do Now

Consider continuing to hold good, very long term, existing positions. Based on individual risk preference, consider a protection band consisting of cash or Treasury bills or short-term tactical trades as well as short to medium term hedges and short term hedges. This is a good way to protect yourself and participate in the upside at the same time.

You can determine your protection bands by adding cash to hedges. The high band of the protection is appropriate for those who are older or conservative. The low band of the protection is appropriate for those who are younger or aggressive. If you do not hedge, the total cash level should be more than stated above but significantly less than cash plus hedges.

A protection band of 0% would be very bullish and would indicate full investment with 0% in cash. A protection band of 100% would be very bearish and would indicate a need for aggressive protection with cash and hedges or aggressive short selling.

It is worth reminding that you cannot take advantage of new upcoming opportunities if you are not holding enough cash. When adjusting hedge levels, consider adjusting partial stop quantities for stock positions (non ETF); consider using wider stops on remaining quantities and also allowing more room for high beta stocks. High beta stocks are the ones that move more than the market.

Traditional 60/40 Portfolio

Probability based risk reward adjusted for inflation does not favor long duration strategic bond allocation at this time.

Those who want to stick to traditional 60% allocation to stocks and 40% to bonds may consider focusing on only high quality bonds and bonds of five year duration or less. Those willing to bring sophistication to their investing may consider using bond ETFs as tactical positions and not strategic positions at this time.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.