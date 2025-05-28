May 28, 2025 7:34 AM 6 min read

Nvidia Supplier ASML Loses Over $130 Billion In Market Cap Amid China Export Curbs, Trump Tariff Uncertainty

by Namrata Sen Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Dutch semiconductor giant, ASML Holding N.V. ASML has lost over $130 billion in market value within a year, largely due to export restrictions to China and uncertainty surrounding U.S. tariffs.

What Happened: The company’s market capitalization, as per data from S&P Capital IQ, has tumbled from $429.5 billion at its peak in July to a little below $297 billion. The semiconductor industry has faced increased volatility amid stricter U.S. chip export restrictions to China and the threat of new tariffs by President Donald Trump. Nvidia NVDA supplier, ASML, a key player in the global semiconductor supply chain, has been particularly affected, reported CNBC.

ASML, the exclusive manufacturer of extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, has not been able to deliver its most advanced equipment to China, further impacting its sales.

“All the equipment manufacturers in the space have come down because they are concentrating all the fears around … the U.S. restrictions to China,” commented Stephane Houri, ODDO BHF‘s head of equity research.

Despite the challenges, analysts remain optimistic about ASML’s prospects, setting a target price above 779 euros—suggesting a potential 17% gain from Tuesday’s closing level.

SEE ALSO: Elon Musk’s Neuralink Hits $9 Billion Valuation With New Funding – Benzinga

Why It Matters: ASML has been making significant investments in developing high-powered chip tools, such as the high numerical aperture (High NA) machines, for over a decade. The company’s high NA machines have been a key focus, with a price tag of over $400 million each. These machines are vital for the production of the most advanced chips, and ASML has been unable to sell them to China, which has further impacted the company’s potential sales.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

Earlier in April, ASML’s shares took a hit after the company’s CFO, Roger Dassen, highlighted the potential impact of tariffs on the company’s performance in 2025 during an analyst call. In January, ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet told CNBC that he anticipates the company’s share of business in China will be lower in 2025 compared to 2023 and 2024 amid export restrictions.

Despite these challenges, ASML remains positive about its growth opportunities in 2025 and 2026, with companies like Samsung and Intel INTC investing in next-generation chipmaking tools.

On a year-to-date basis, ASML stock climbed 8.05% to close at $756.79 on Tuesday. Over a year, it plunged 23.7%

Loading...
Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

ASML Logo
ASMLASML Holding NV
$758.000.16%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
39.23
Growth
97.81
Quality
90.04
Value
14.67
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
INTC Logo
INTCIntel Corp
$20.560.05%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$136.170.50%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMarketsTechASML Holding N.V.benzinga neuroChip export banDonald Trump
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved