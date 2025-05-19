Google I/O 2025 A 'Big Deal,' Says Gene Munster: Sundar Pichai's Alphabet Has No Choice But To Disrupt Itself Before Someone Else Does

Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, will kick off tomorrow, May 20, and run through May 21 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. On Monday, one top analyst said the stakes couldn't be higher for the company's future in search.

What Happened: In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster called Google's developer conference a "big deal," underscoring the pressure on the company to modernize search before competitors do.

“It's the company's chance to prove it's not afraid of the innovator's dilemma and that it's willing to take bold, outside-the-box steps to stay relevant in generative AI without blowing up the business model that built it,” Munster stated.

He noted that with competition from OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude and xAI's Grok, users are spending less time on traditional search. While AI Overviews have boosted some usage, the overall growth in Search is slowing.

The core tension: users want quick, direct AI answers, not pages of blue links.

“I still don't know how they thread the needle between giving consumers what they want (a simple trusted answer) while still giving investors what they want (revenue growth with continued high margins),” Munster noted.

Why It's Important: Alphabet Inc. reported first-quarter revenue of $90.23 billion, marking a 12% increase from the same period last year and surpassing the consensus estimate of $89.2 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Revenue from Google Search reached $50.7 billion, up from $46.2 billion a year ago, while total advertising revenue climbed to $66.9 billion from $61.7 billion in the previous year.

Google I/O has long served as the platform for debuting key software innovations, such as the latest Android releases and strides in AI. At last year's event, Google introduced Gemini Live along with several AI-powered capabilities.

This year, AI is likely to be the main focus once more. The Sundar Pichai-led company is anticipated to reveal fresh updates to its Gemini AI, introduce Android 16 and roll out enhancements across Google Search, Assistant and Workspace.

Price Action: Alphabet Inc.’s Class A shares declined 12.08% year-to-date, while Class C decreased by 11.94%.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Alphabet holds a growth score of 66.98%. Click here to see how it measures up against other firms.

