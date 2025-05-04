Want To Invest Like Warren Buffett? Here's What You're Probably Missing

Outgoing CEO Warren Buffett’s investment strategy continues to yield significant gains, with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK stocks trading near record highs despite market volatility.

Buffett’s investment strategy has resulted in a 17% year-to-date rally for Berkshire Hathaway last week, a stark contrast to the S&P 500’s 5% decline.

The 94-year-old billionaire investor has consistently championed long-term, fundamentals-based investing. His successful investment decisions, such as a perfectly timed massive investment in Apple Inc. AAPL in 2016, which has since soared over 800%, have significantly increased his wealth.

According to a data by Bloomberg, Buffett is currently the sixth richest person in the world, with a net worth of $166 billion.

Other successful investments include long-held stocks like Coca-Cola Co. KO, which has risen about 15% this year, and Verisign Inc. VRSN, an internet stock that has soared 35% year-to-date.

Despite Buffett’s shift into the role of chairman and non-executive chairman, his investment philosophy continues to guide Berkshire Hathaway’s decisions, cementing his legendary status among investors.

His strategy of long-term, fundamentals-based investing has proven to be a successful approach, as evidenced by the significant gains of Berkshire Hathaway stocks.

This strategy has not only weathered market volatility but has also led to substantial wealth accumulation for Buffett, making him one of the richest people in the world.

Buffett’s successful investments in companies like Apple, Coca-Cola, and Verisign underscore his ability to identify stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential.

These investments have not only yielded significant returns but have also contributed to the overall performance of Berkshire Hathaway, further solidifying Buffett’s reputation as a savvy investor.

