U.S. stock markets will be closed on Friday, April 18, in observance of Good Friday, a Christian holiday that commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ.

US Stock Market Resumes On Monday

While Good Friday isn’t a federal holiday, the U.S. stock market remains closed on that day. The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will be closed on Friday and will reopen on Monday, April 21. According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the U.S. bond market will close early at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday and remain closed on Friday.

Following the Good Friday closure, Wall Street will operate normally until its next scheduled break on Monday, May 26, in observance of Memorial Day.

What About Global Markets?

Additionally, stock markets in Australia, Germany, France, Singapore, and the UK (London Stock Exchange) will be closed on April 18. Also, the Hong Kong stock market remains closed on Good Friday and Monday, April 21. However, all MSCI and currency derivatives products will be open for trading.

Notable exceptions are Japan and mainland China stock markets, which will remain open as usual.

Are Banks Open On Good Friday?

According to the Federal Reserve, most banks will remain open on Good Friday, though the working hours could be modified. Please check the bank’s website before visitng.

Will The Mail And Postal Service Operate Today?

U.S. Postal Service facilities will operate as usual with regular mail delivery, and both UPS and FedEx services will also continue without interruption.

Is It A State Holiday?

Good Friday is recognized as a state holiday in twelve states, though it is not a Federal Holiday. These states are: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Louisiana, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Jersey, Tennessee, Texas, and Kentucky, which observe it for one and a half days.

Significance Of This Holiday

Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which Christians believe was a sacrificial act to atone for humanity’s sins. Though the day is solemn, it is called ‘good’ because it paves the way for Easter Sunday—the celebration of Jesus's resurrection, symbolizing triumph over death and the promise of new life.

