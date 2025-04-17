US Futures Mixed, Nikkei Opens Lower As Investors Digest Inflation Data — Dollar Slides As Trump Takes Fresh Jab At Fed's Powell

U.S. stock futures trade mixed in a choppy session on Thursday night, amid President Donald Trump’s reassurance of a trade deal with Europe and China in the afternoon, following a fresh jab at Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.36% at 5,326, Nasdaq Futures up 0.23% at 18,427, followed by Dow Futures, down 1.14% at 39,398, owing to disappointing earnings results of a few components early in the day.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 is up 0.39% after recovering from early losses, as investors interpret key inflation data, which came in at 3.6%, ahead of the Bank of Japan’s 2.0% target, but below February figures at 3.7%. Pharmaceuticals, auto, and shipping stocks lead the charge as trade talks with the U.S. gain steam.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) pared its gains on Thursday and is now flat at 99.41, up 0.03% at the time of writing. This comes amid growing political pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, with the President calling for Fed Chair Powell’s “Termination.”

The U.S. markets are closed on Friday for Good Friday.

