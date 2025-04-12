Warren Buffett's Wealth Grows Even Amid Tariff War and Global Market Turmoil

In the midst of the global market sell-off triggered by President Donald Trump‘s tariffs, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett has seen a significant increase in his net worth.

What Happened: Since the beginning of 2025, Buffett’s wealth has grown by $11.5 billion. The tariffs announcement led to substantial losses for investors globally.

Despite this, Buffett’s net worth has risen to $154 billion, making him the world’s fourth-wealthiest person, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

The “Oracle of Omaha,” as Buffett is often referred to, had a record $334 billion in cash by the end of 2024, according to SEC filings. His conservative investment strategy, which involves holding a wide variety of stocks for extended periods, appears to have paid off amidst the current economic downturn.

While other billionaires, including Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon AMZN founder Jeff Bezos, have seen their net worth decrease, Buffett’s wealth has increased.

This growth has led some investors to view Berkshire Hathaway as a relatively safe investment option during the market turmoil.

Why It Matters: Buffett’s long-term investment philosophy, patience, and diverse portfolio approach have been key factors in his financial success, even in challenging market conditions. His ability to grow his wealth amidst a global market sell-off underscores the effectiveness of his investment strategy.

This growth in wealth, despite the market turmoil, highlights the potential value of a diversified, long-term investment approach.

